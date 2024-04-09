Crash leaves one person dead, four injured, including 2 children

A crash at Fond du Lac and Hampton left one person dead and four other seriously injured, including two children.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old driver blew through a red light and crashed into a vehicle being driven by a 35-year-old with a 5 and 6-year-old riding along inside.

There were five passengers between the two vehicles, all of whom were taken to the hospital. The 26-year-old was later pronounced dead.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip