Court documents reveal which MPS schools now have student resource officers

MILWAUKEE — Court documents filed Monday show which Milwaukee Public Schools locations now have student resource officers (SROs).
SROs returned to MPS schools as of Monday, March 17 after protracted negotiations and multiple court-ordered deadlines. They were originally supposed to be placed in schools by January 1, 2024, per state law.
Watch previous coverage: Milwaukee Common Council votes to move student resource officer plan forward:
Here is the list of schools where SROs have been placed as of March 17:
- Riverside University High School
- Bradley Technology & Trade School
- North Division High School
- Milwaukee High School of the Arts
- Hamilton High School
- Washington High School
- Vincent High School
- Madison High School
- Rufus King High School
- Obama School of Career and Technical Education
- Milwaukee Marshall High School
Training for the officers was held the week of March 10-14. 31 officers and 7 supervising officers received the training, the court documents say.
Mary Jo Ola is covering this story today for TMJ4 News and will have more information in our Live at 4 and Live at 5 afternoon newscasts.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.