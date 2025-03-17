Court documents reveal which MPS schools now have student resource officers

MILWAUKEE — Court documents filed Monday show which Milwaukee Public Schools locations now have student resource officers (SROs).

SROs returned to MPS schools as of Monday, March 17 after protracted negotiations and multiple court-ordered deadlines. They were originally supposed to be placed in schools by January 1, 2024, per state law.

Here is the list of schools where SROs have been placed as of March 17:



Riverside University High School

Bradley Technology & Trade School

North Division High School

Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Hamilton High School

Washington High School

Vincent High School

Madison High School

Rufus King High School

Obama School of Career and Technical Education

Milwaukee Marshall High School

Training for the officers was held the week of March 10-14. 31 officers and 7 supervising officers received the training, the court documents say.

