Country star Jon Pardi joins main stage lineup at 2025 Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced that country star Jon Pardi will perform with opener Easton Corbin on the newly named Bank Five Nine Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Corbin, known for his No. 1 singles “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” has been wooing country music fans with his timeless storytelling since his debut, according to a release.



What you need to know about tickets:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 23, at wistatefair.com. All seating is reserved, with prices ranging from $75 to $100.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair on the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

Pre-sale tickets are available through the Friends of the Fair membership, which supports the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Lineup details:

The lineup offers everything from country to hip-hop, contemporary Christian to classic rock and more. You can see the full lineup and the dates for the performances below.

Midland with Southall

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Boyz II Men with Bobby V

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Ne-Yo with Bryce Vine

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 6 p.m.

We The Kingdom & Josiah Queen

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

KIDZ BOP Live

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Jon Pardi with Easton Corbin

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Darius Rucker with Uncle Kracker

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The "Happy Together" Tour

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Fair is located at 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, WI 53214.

