Cordell Howze found guilty on all counts in murder trial of Cashay Henderson

Cordell Howze, 33, has been found guilty on all counts in the murder trial of Cashay Henderson.

Howze was charged with first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and arson. Police say he killed Henderson, a Black trans woman, in February of 2023.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a home near 29th and Villard on Feb. 26 for a fire. After discovering Henderson with a gunshot wound, Milwaukee police were notified. According to a criminal complaint, during a search of the home, a detective recovered a gasoline can, a gas can nozzle, and the key fob for a Toyota. An unfired 9mm cartridge was also recovered. Henderson’s Toyota was found parked in the parking lot.

Police identified Howze in security footage taken near Henderson's apartment.

After Howze was charged, he entered a not guilty plea, by reason of insanity.

He's scheduled for sentencing on August 9th, where he could face up to 85 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

