Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Company Brewing closes its doors in Riverwest after nine years

Company Brewing
Company Brewing
Company Brewing
Posted at 8:45 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 21:45:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Company Brewing, in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, has closed its doors for good, according to an announcement made on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Company Brewing expressed gratitude to their customers in the post writing, "We are grateful for the wealth of joyous energy our community brought us when y'all walked through our doors."

The post stated that the closure will go into effect immediately.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo