Company Brewing closes its doors in Riverwest after nine years

MILWAUKEE — Company Brewing, in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, has closed its doors for good, according to an announcement made on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Company Brewing expressed gratitude to their customers in the post writing, "We are grateful for the wealth of joyous energy our community brought us when y'all walked through our doors."

The post stated that the closure will go into effect immediately.

