Community steps up ahead of fallen Milwaukee officer's funeral procession

MILWAUKEE — Officer Kendall Corder, who was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Friday as local businesses offer support for mourners and fundraisers are organized for the fallen officer's family.

The 32-year-old Milwaukee police officer will be buried at Wisconsin Memorial Park following his funeral and procession, two weeks after he was shot in the line of duty and later died.

Corder's burial procession will travel from Elmbrook Church in Brookfield to Wisconsin Memorial Park, going north on Barker, then east on Capitol Drive before turning into the cemetery.

Local businesses are stepping up to provide space for community members who wish to pay their respects during the procession.

Soren's Ford and Harder Funeral Home, located on Capitol and Brookfield Road, will open portions of their parking lot for spectators during Friday's funeral procession.

"I just want to express my deepest condolences to the family as well as the police department, and I think it'll just be a really big show of support to them, how much it means with everyone here standing in honor, showing support," said Ryan Harder, funeral home director.

The burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park will be a private ceremony, making the procession the best opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

Throughout the past two weeks, many community members and businesses have organized fundraisers to support Officer Corder's family and Officer Christopher McCray, who was injured during the shooting.

Steny's Tavern and Grill in the Walker's Point neighborhood will donate 50% of all sales on Tuesday, July 15, from open until close, to the families of both officers. The bar will also hold raffles during Major League Baseball's All-Star Game that evening.

The bar sits in MPD's Second District, where both officers served, making the fundraiser especially meaningful to the establishment's ownership.

"We hate when anything like this happens, but then we need to do what we can to help to ease any of the pain or the burden on the family. Steny said we had to do something so we're going to do this," said Laura Jean Gwiazdowski, general manager of Steny's.

The Cudahy-St. Francis Little Baseball Association is also hosting a fundraiser during their World Series, featuring a raffle, donation booth, and a portion of concession sales going to Officer Corder's family.

