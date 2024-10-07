Community members honored after saving the life of a West Bend Alderman in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — October is Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Milwaukee Fire Department celebrated that by honoring a couple of community heroes who saved a life back in August.

During a Revitalize Milwaukee volunteer event, West Bend Alderman Mark Allen collapsed from a cardiac arrest.

TMJ4 News Mark Allen (glasses) had a heart attack and was saved

Barb Charlton, Greg Lyons, Amy Zielke, and Robert Prange were all at the event. They were all CPR-certified and went into action, performing CPR. They kept going until EMS arrived, and took over from there.

Because of their actions, they saved Mark's life that day.

“I was just grateful there were people that were conversant with CPR and were able to do something," Allen told TMJ4.

Zielke is a nurse, so she's known CPR for over a decade. She says knowing CPR can be very important.

“It’s a skill that we learn and hope to never ever have to use but know that we could make an impact if we do," Zielke said.

TMJ4 News Amy Zielke

Each was honored by the West Bend and Milwaukee fire departments for their effort.

“The EMTs, the police officers, the medical staff, they do this all the time," Lyons said. "I was just in the right place at the right time, Adrenaline kicked in and that took over.”

TMJ4 News Greg Lyons

To learn more about CPR certification in Milwaukee, you can visit the Red Cross website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip