Community members help bless this North Side garden

MILWAUKEE — The rhythm of drums and the sound of songs filled the air near a north side Milwaukee garden during a blessing as we enter the summer months.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary hosted an Indigenous African Blessing in their community garden on Sunday.

And Leola Lee tells TMJ4 she is glad to see it happen.

"That means I can come get me some food to eat, that's what that means," Lee, an ambassador for the sanctuary's programs laughed. "That's the reason I pray over it and why we're praying today, to eat."

Lee first came to the sanctuary four years ago seeking help, now she helps them run their programs.

Sanctuary leaders, community members, and elected officials came to the blessing, as plants started to poke out of the soil.

For Lee, this garden and sanctuary are about more than the food growing. They're about the community and support.

Brendyn Jones Leola Lee attended the MacCanon Brown Homeless Center's Garden Blessing. She first came to the sanctuary for food, but four years later she is an active member of the community and an ambassador for their program.

"My family here that I can lean on and come to them, when I'm down, when I'm out, when i don't got nowhere to go, I got a home to come to," Lee said.

As the summer blossoms, Lee hopes the garden can continue to inspire growth throughout the community.

Inspiring people to make a safer neighborhood along the way.

"I just want people to start loving, sharing, and believing in each other, and stop being out here harming each other because we're already harmed enough," Lee said. "And we don't need no one to be harming us."

For more information about the Sanctuary and their programs, visit their website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip