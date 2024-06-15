Community members excited about MLK Jr. Drive's Bike the BID event Saturday

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be busy on Saturday as the Historic Martin Luther King Jr Drive Business Improvement District is hosting Bike the BID.

They're inviting community members out to bike around the community and visit local businesses.

One of the businesses on the list is Bronzeville Collective, a store that sells creations from Black, Brown, and Queer artists and creatives.

“Once the winter comes it’s hard for creatives to make money here, but this place provides permanency," said Lilo Allen who runs the store.

Brendyn Jones/ TMJ4

She says the neighborhood has a lot to offer and she's excited for the event.

"Just to learn about everything that's around here," Allen said. "We've got a ton of new businesses that just popped up."

Part of the festivities is a Business Bingo card where you can go around and see different businesses around the neighborhood.

“Biking is just the vehicle to get people together," said Kavon Cortez Jones, a member of the neighborhood who loves to bike.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Cortez Jones said he'll be attending the event, as it will get him to see the neighborhood in a different way.

“Being on a bike allows us to look at the city, and MLK wherever we are in multiple angles," Cortez Jones said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

“You just see and learn so much more when you’re biking cause you’re going at a slower pace so you just have a much better feel for the people on the street, the small businesses that you don’t see and get a chance to stop at," said Rick Banks, another community member.

The event starts at 12:30 pm on Saturday and starts at Victory Over Violence Park on MLK Jr. Drive.

