Community invited to celebrate GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee's 10th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center dedicated to lifelong support, education, and advocacy, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a World Down Syndrome Day Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sprecher Brewery Taproom in Glendale.

"For the past decade, GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee has been the warm hug of hope for families who have a loved one with Down syndrome," said Sara Van Deurzen, Operations Director of GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee. “We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone with the community that has made it all possible. Together, we will continue to spread a message of acceptance, love, and opportunity for all.”

The family-friendly event will include a live DJ, dancing, a pretzel bar, cake, unlimited soda tastings for minors, beer and hard soda tastings for those ages 21 and older and much more.

Guests are encouraged to wear mismatched or bold socks to support WDSD, a global movement promoting awareness and acceptance for individuals with Down syndrome.

A portion of all ticket sales will directly support GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee which offers free educational, therapeutic and social programming.

The organization is 99% volunteer run and is 100% funded by Milwaukee businesses, organizations and individuals.

GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee is located just north of the city. Our address is: 8685 N. Port Washington Road in Fox Point.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the World Down Syndrome Day Party, visit the organization's website.

