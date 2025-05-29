Community input sought at I-794 Lake Interchange Study open house in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold an I-794 Lake Interchange Study open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown. The public is invited to come at any time.

According to WisDOT, the meeting is an opportunity for the community to learn the latest on the study, understand the process and engage with WisDOT staff and representatives.

WisDOT said the purpose of the study is to address the deteriorating infrastructure and improve public safety while still remaining compatible with local plans.

Nine preliminary design concepts were presented at the public involvement meetings in August 2023. The concepts were narrowed to alternatives based on the purpose and need, public feedback and other technical analyses.

The alternatives advancing include:



No Build

Replace in Kind

Freeway Removal

Freeway Improvement

No decisions will be made during Thursday's open house.

WisDOT will also host a series of public involvement meetings during the upcoming environmental review phase of the study.

For more information, please visit: https://www.794lakeinterchange.wisconsindot.gov/

