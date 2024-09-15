Community celebrates Mexican independence with a parade and festival Sunday

MILWAUKEE — It is Hispanic Heritage Month and the festivities have begun in Milwaukee Sunday with a morning parade and an afternoon festival.

The parade and festival were in celebration of Mexican Independence Day, and it is not too late to join in on the fun.

Live music, food vendors, carnival rides and so much more are happening until 8 p.m. at the UMOS Center on Chase Ave Sunday.

This year is the 50th celebration UMOS, a non-profit organization geared towards providing programs and services for under-served populations, put on to celebrate Mexican independence.

Earlier at 10 a.m. the parade started at 20th ad Oklahoma and ended up at the UMOS Center where the festivities began around noon.

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15 to coincide with Latin American Independence days.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their independence on the 15th with Mexico.

Gruber Law Offices, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and La Gran D Network sponsored the event with UMOS.

