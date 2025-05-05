Community celebrates at Cinco de Mayo events; organizers plan for safety

MILWAUKEE — Music and celebration returned to Milwaukee’s South Side on Sunday as the Cinco de Mayo Outdoor Market transformed Cesar Chavez Drive into a vibrant, family-friendly festival.

This year, organizers implemented safety measures to ensure a secure environment for all attendees.

“In the last couple of years, we had incidents in the neighborhood, like reckless driving,” said Sinai Mendoza, executive director of the Cesar Chavez Business Improvement District.

“This came out as an initiative to emphasize something fun, more inclusive for families and children.”

TMJ4 News Sinai Mendoza

Cesar Chavez Drive was closed to traffic from West Greenfield Avenue to West Mineral Street between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., allowing pedestrians to enjoy the festivities without concern for passing vehicles.

The event featured food trucks, local vendor tents, live performances, and games for the kids.

“We’re celebrating, flags all around, people singing, enjoying themselves, and more than anything seeing themselves in the neighborhood. It brings something positive, and I’m grateful so many people came out today,” Mendoza smiled.

Linda Serna, a teaching artist with Proyecto Bembé Drum and Dance, performed at the market alongside her students.

“It makes my heart so happy to see so many people in attendance," Serna said.

"In the U.S., we're a marginalized community. We have to hold onto any dates and take up space — and that's what we're doing today. Taking up space in the community," she added.

TMJ4 News Linda Serna

Another way to increase safety on Sunday was by working together with Milwaukee Police, who were in attendance at the market, according to Mendoza.

Across town at Humboldt Park, another Cinco de Mayo celebration also saw enhanced safety measures, with Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies monitoring the event.

TMJ4 News Familia Trucking MKE

David and Candelaria Duran Sanchez, members of Familia Trucking Milwaukee, said Sunday’s market felt welcoming.

"Something like this — quiet, not disrespectful — it’s good for family time," said David.

They expressed pride in sharing their heritage in a way that felt both joyful and safe.

"The trucks to us stand for family. This is part of our family," Candelaria said. “We have that pride in our culture. We share it through dance and music.”

With roughly 3,000 attendees, Mendoza is hopeful the Cinco de Mayo Outdoor Market will be a tradition that continues for years to come.

