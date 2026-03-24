Comedian John Mulaney to headline Wisconsin State Fair's Bank Five Nine Main Stage

MILWAUKEE — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney will headline the Wisconsin State Fair's Bank Five Nine Main Stage this year, the Fair announced Tuesday.

Mulaney will make a stop on his "Mister Whatever" tour on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 25 for "Friends of the Fair.". All seating for the show is reserved, and each ticket includes admission to the Wisconsin State Fair that day.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 6-16, 2026.

More info on Mulaney, courtesy of the Wisconsin State Fair:

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney can be seen as the host, writer and executive producer of his Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.” The show serves as the continuation of the series “Everybody’s in L.A.” The series features monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more. “Everybody’s in L.A.” was a six-night live comedy series that explored Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in 2024. In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway play “All In: Comedy About Love,” alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renee Elise Goldsberry. Mulaney is currently on the first leg of his newest stand-up tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, performing across North America. Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, “Madden,” an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.

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