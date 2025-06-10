College Avenue park and rides to temporarily open for Summerfest shuttle service

MILWAUKEE — The northeast and southwest College Avenue park and ride lots will temporarily reopen to support shuttle services during the upcoming Summerfest weekends, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The lots will be open for use from 10:30 a.m. Thursdays to 1 p.m. Sundays on the following weekends:



June 19–22

June 26–29

July 3–6

All posted parking regulations will be enforced. Vehicles left in the lots after the posted closure time will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.

Following Summerfest, the lots will remain closed until further notice.

For additional information on transportation options to and from Summerfest, including shuttle schedules and routes, visit the Summerfest website.

