Cocktails and creativity: Splash Studios returns to its new home in the Deer District

Bars and Recreation has announced the return of a Milwaukee favorite, Splash Studio.

The New Fashioned, at 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave, welcomes Milwaukee’s original painting bar as its new home.

“Since it first opened in 2012, Splash Studio has always been about creativity and connection,” said David Poytinger, Bars & Recreation’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Now at The New Fashioned, we’re bringing this classic experience to the heart of downtown Milwaukee.”

Splash Studio

Don’t worry if you are not a master artist, each session will have a coach to guide visitors through the featured painting. Guests can also enjoy food from a Wisconsin-forward menu and drinks from a list of themed craft cocktails.

Splash Studio opens Saturday, Feb. 1 with a special painting of a Milwaukee favorite, The Hoan Bridge.

If you are looking for an activity for you and your loved one, Valentine's weekend will feature special couples’ paintings. Guests will also enjoy complimentary sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries that weekend.

For more information or to reserve a time click here.

