City of Milwaukee offers free summer programs to keep kids safe, engaged

MILWAUKEE — As the school year comes to an end, it can be a challenge for parents to keep their kids occupied and out of trouble.

The City of Milwaukee's Office of Community Wellness and Safety is stepping in with more than a dozen free programs through its Summer of Healing project, which kicked off Saturday.

Dozens turned up to Sherman Park for a resource fair to support families and youth in Milwaukee's Promise Zones and other communities impacted by violence.

The summer programs will give young people the chance to get involved in a range of activities and skill development, from hip-hop chess to martial arts to community development.

Rocky Aleman is the co-founder and executive director of Your Move MKE. Her non-profit is one of several Summer of Healing project participants.

"[It's] really important for parents to get their kids involved in something and really hold them accountable," Aleman said. "It's very easy for you to fall into the wrong crowds, fall into the wrong situations."

"We're here to help them in making better decisions, finding themselves a craft, a skill," she added. "Something they can really get into and learn and invest their time and energy."

The city has awarded $575,000 directly to the participating organizations so families can sign up for the programs at no cost. Officials are hoping the programs will help support youth violence prevention in Milwaukee with a focus on healing and resilience.

Milwaukee's OCWS said families interested in participating in any of these programs are encouraged to reach out to each organization directly.

The awardees and their projects are:

Allah Mode

Y.E.S. Summer Camp (Yoga, Energy, Self-Healing) is dedicated to "Nurturing the Healing Nature of Youth" through engaging and reflective activities that make healing a fun and enjoyable experience. For more information, please contact Melissa Blue Muhammad (414-595-8748) or Vanessa Johnson (414-768-2268) or visit Allah Mode. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 29th



Casa Romero

Over the summer of 2024, Casa Romero will offer their Youth Enrichment Summer Camps and Leadership Programming as part of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety’s Summer of Healing Program. Their summer youth programming provides engaging activities within a safe environment that offer creative outlets for Milwaukee’s urban youth community. Designed to provide a holistic model of support in which they address the social, emotional, and mental well-being of the youth they serve, their programming fosters self-esteem and resiliency in the face of the many challenges that confront urban youth. For more information, please contact DeAnn Cortés (dcortes@casaromerocenter.org) or Carlos Beltrán (414-224-7564) . Additionally, more information can be found on their website: Casa Romero. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 30th



City Champs Foundation

The City Champs organization opens the door to martial arts for underserved youth in Milwaukee. The Summer of Healing program specifically allows City Champs to work with community partners to bring their free martial arts programming to those areas most in need. To set up a City Champs program or if you have a youth that would benefit from a martial arts program, please contact program director Nick Lee (Nicklee@Myodisee.com; 414-629-8814) to get set up or registered. For more information, please visit City Champs. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 28th



City on a Hill

City on a Hill's Summer Healing Program will deliver a series of evidence-based activities to support the emotional and psychological well-being of individuals and families in the Washington Park and North Division Promise Zones, areas deeply impacted by violence. This initiative includes resilience education sessions, family engagement events, and restorative practices for youth, aiming to foster emotional wellness, safety, and social development. For questions about programming or registration, please contact Amanda Carriveau (414-931-6671) and visit City on a Hill. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 31st



Diverse and Resilient

Diverse & Resilient’s Summer of Healing program provides mental health support and community-building activities for LGBTQ youth in Milwaukee, focusing on wellness, safe practices, and emotional intelligence. The program leverages peer educators, ongoing workshops, and restorative practices to foster social connections and emotional growth among participants. Bethamie Wyatt, Director of Community Programs, can answer questions about our programming and register interested youth. She can be reached at bwyatt@diverseandresilient.org or (414) 390-0444. To learn more, please visit Diverse and Resilient. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 31st



HIR Wellness

This summer, HIR Wellness Institute will participate in the City of Milwaukee’s Summer of Healing through their CAM™ Next Generation Cycle Starters™ programming for Indigenous and underserved victims of violence. Through therapeutic programs for all ages and CAMPsites™, they will offer free mental health and wellness services by licensed mental health professionals and certified wellness practitioners. All programming has been developed by their CEO and Founder, Lea S. Denny, to offer a healing-informed practice of care. For more information about their programs, please contact Guin, Program Coordinator, at GDuquaine@hirwellness.org. To learn more about CAMPsites™, please contact Xavier, CAMPsite™ Supervisor, at XSmart@hirwellness.org. Visit HIR Wellness Institute online at HIR Wellness to learn more. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 16th



Our Next Generation

Our Next Generation (ONG) offers a secure and interactive educational setting for Milwaukee's youth during the crucial summer break. ONG's Summer Camp is an 8-week full-day summer camp that is free of charge. It is centered around fostering healing, incorporating restorative practices, and building resilience in young individuals through a blend of academic and enrichment activities, including a goat program that will include chickens this year! The goal is to provide an enjoyable and engaging summer experience for the youth. To learn more, please contact Erica Tate (etate@ongkids.org; 414-344-2111) or visit Our Next Generation's website: Our Next Generation. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 31st



Running Rebels

The Running Rebels’ Summer of Healing project consists of a rotation of activities, primarily located at the RRCO East building – 225 W. Capitol Drive. Sound Healing, audio-visual/arts programming, the Be the Change male leadership program, and other wellness activities are available to youth ages 12-17. For more information, contact Dawn Barnett at 414-316-5202, or follow them on Facebook at Running Rebels. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 23rd



Silver Spring Neighborhood Center

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center will operate six different camps from June to August 2024. These camps will specialize in Robotics & STEM, Arts & Fashion, Health & Wellness, and Basketball skill development, and each program will create opportunities to practice decision-making and problem-solving skills in a healthy and safe place for participants to develop themselves. If you are interested in signing your child up for programming, please contact Ashley Campbell, Youth Social Development Director (Acampbell@ssnc-milw.org; 414-463-7950). Summer of Healing programming will end on August 23rd



Southside Organizing Center

Southside Organizing Center partners with youth in a holistic employment and leadership program with wraparound services for the whole family. It’s a bilingual (English & Spanish), culturally responsive, and year-round program that promotes wellness and safety as well as personal, academic, vocational, and community organizing leadership. To learn more, contact Jeannette Torres (youth@socmilwaukee.org; 414-672-8090) or visit Southside Organizing Center. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 23rd



STRYV365

STRYV 365's summer program engages Milwaukee youth through interactive sports and personal development activities designed to build resilience, empathy, and strong interpersonal skills. Over eight weeks, participants will engage in hands-on learning to manage stress, enhance resilience, and develop healthy relationships, all facilitated by STRYV365 coaches and mentors at community sites in designated Promise Zones. To learn more, contact Paula Lumelsky (plumelsky@stryv365.org; 414-502-9576), Director of Education or visit STRYV365. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 30th



Your Move MKE

Your Move MKE will host hip hop hangouts that offer intentional workshops for underrepresented youth, promoting healing and skill growth in a secure environment. Activities range from Hip Hop Chess to Sound Labs and include mindfulness practices and Restorative Justice Art Sessions. To learn more, contact Rocky Aleman (rockz@yourmovemke.org; 262-794-9131) or visit Your Move MKE. Summer of Healing programming will end on August 31st



