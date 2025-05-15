Possible false alarm leads to Zeidler Building shutdown in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — City Hall and Zeidler Municipal Building in downtown Milwaukee were placed on lockdown following a report of shots fired at the Zeidler Building. Authorities are now saying it was possibly a false alarm.

Jeff Fleming, press secretary for the Milwaukee Mayor's Office confirmed that police were called to suspected shots fired in a stairwell of the Zeidler building.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided an update Thursday afternoon, saying that an investigation has not yet uncovered any evidence of shots fired. They believe the noise could have been a door slamming.

There are no security checkpoints at Zeidler Building or City Hall.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip