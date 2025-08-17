China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens, celebrating its 8th year

HALES CORNERS — Milwaukee’s ever-anticipated China Lights lantern festival is returning to Boerner Botanical Gardens for its 8th year.

China Lights will run from Friday, September 12, until Sunday, November 2. The festival will be closed on Mondays.

The festival, now in its eighth year, celebrates Asian art and culture. This year's theme, ‘Magical Forest’, will transform Boerner Botanical Gardens into a glowing world of fantasy and nature, with immersive displays, interactive elements, and show-stopping artistry.

The event presented by Tri-City Bank, in collaboration with Milwaukee County Parks and Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., will feature, for the first time this year, 40-plus new lantern displays, an adult-only night, and a year of the snake celebration.

Nightly live entertainment and performances, included with admission, will feature acts on the We Energies Stage at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Acts include hat juggling, face-changing, balancing, and more.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of Asian and Western cuisine from local vendors along with beer, soda, and hard seltzers.

Adults 21 and up, get excited for live music, entertainment, and more during China Lights' adult-only night. Adult-only night is planned for Monday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Limited tickets are available online ONLY. Click here for ticket information.

Celebrate the festival's 8th anniversary and the year of the snake with commemorative picture frame photo opportunities at select Tri-City National Bank branches.

