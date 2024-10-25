Watch Now
China Lights Lantern Festival kicks off Halloween fun today

HALES CORNERS, WI — The popular China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens is adding a festive Halloween twist to its weekend lineup!

Starting today, through Sunday, attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while enjoying the lantern displays.

In addition to the vibrant cultural experience, children will have the opportunity to “trick or treat” at the entrance gate. Young visitors can receive Asian and Chinese candies and snacks while supplies last, adding a sweet Halloween touch to the event.

This year’s theme, “The Year of The Dragon,” features over 40 larger-than-life lantern displays, illuminating a paved path throughout the gardens.

China Lights “The Year of The Dragon” runs through Saturday, Nov. 2.

For more details, visit the China Lights website.

