Child dies after being hit by car while waiting for school bus in River Hills.

A child has died after being hit by a car while waiting for the school bus in River Hills.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is related to the child, and that the incident was unintentional. This all happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Pelican Lane. First responders say they attempted life saving measures and took the child to Children's Wisconsin.

Unfortunately the child died en route.

Police say the child crossed in front of the driver's car while waiting for the bus without the driver noticing.

Leaders with the River Hills Police Department say they are not releasing names due to "pending parental requests and privacy requests during this devastating time."

