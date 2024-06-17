Cheer on TMJ4's Brian Niznansky in Summerfest pickleball tournament for charity

MILWAUKEE — Cheer on TMJ4's Brian Niznansky at Summerfest as he faces off against other local celebrities in a pickleball tournament for charity.
The charity selected by the winning team will receive donations from tournament sponsors Prolite, Pickleball Kingdom, and Centerline Athletics.
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Center, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, Special Olympics Wisconsin, Make-A Wish Wisconsin and the Milwaukee County Parks Foundation are all represented in the tournament by one of the Summerfest pickleball team.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will also be at the Sportszone, joining in on the tournament fun.
To see the action, stop by the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone between 12:00 and 2:00 P.M. on June 20 and 27.
If you want to give pickleball a try, instructors from Wisconsin Athletic Club will share their tips and host matches at the Sportszone between 12:00 and 2 P.M. Friday, July 5.
Here is a list of other tournament competitors courtesty of Summerfest:
- Ted Perry, Carl Deffenbaugh – FOX6
- Tina Chang – SysLogic
- Dario Melendez – WISN TV 12
- Jon Horst – Milwaukee Bucks
- Angela Johnson – Children’s Wisconsin
- Scott Grodsky, Mike Curkov, Bill Walsh – CBS 58
- Vince Vitrano, Greg Matzek – AM 620 WTMJ
- Harris Turer - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pam Turer – Fifth Third Bank
- Tom Hughes – Milwaukee Athletic Club
- Evan Hughes – Central Standard Craft Distillery
- Joel Brennan - GM
- Alec Knutson – Milwaukee County
- Mark Kass and Brian Lammi – Team Lammi
- Alex Lasry – Federal Department of Commerce
- Linda Gorens-Levey – General Capital Group
For more information on the upcoming tournament and other activities, visit Summerfest's website.
