Centers for Independence helps community bloom with urban garden

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — In the heart of Milwaukee’s South Side, a local nonprofit offers a new way for some of our community members to work on life skills and give back to their neighbors along the way.

Taking up nearly a full block on 6th and Norwich, the Centers for Independence’s urban garden is dedicated to helping people with disabilities get the skills they need to succeed.

For more than a year, Erin Dentice has worked to bring the south side garden to life from the ground up.

“We utilize the space to grow produce so clients can be involved hands-on from start to finish in the growing process,” said Erin Dentice, Life Sciences Supervisor, Centers for Independence.

From planting the seeds in nearby greenhouses to getting them to their permanent homes, Dentice says each client gets the opportunity to see the fruits of their labor reach a local table.

“Coming here to transplant, weed, water, harvest and even deliver to local restaurants, who are now purchasing from us,” said Dentice.

Dentice says two CFI clients that have really bloomed since joining the urban garden team are De’Anna Reed and Terri Burch.

Both women joined the program after suffering brain injuries.

They say they love seeing their efforts pay off.

“It makes me feel like I put a lot of work into something,” said Reed.

“And then seeing it be sold warms my heart,” said Burch.

Dentice says the garden serves a dual mission: providing meaningful work and life skills training for people with disabilities and making fresh and nutritious produce accessible to the community, especially for those in need.

“There's always something that nearly every client can do to chip in with the process and we're constantly looking for ways to get everybody involved,” said Dentice.

If you would like to see their work for yourself, produce from the CFI gardens can be purchased at the 6th and Norwich Farmer’s Market on select Saturdays through the end of the summer.

