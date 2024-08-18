Center Street Daze Festival celebrates its 25th year

MILWAUKEE — Center Street Daze celebrated its 25th annual festival Saturday with good food, entertainment and crafts.

The festival was organized by the Riverwest Business Association and went from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There was a full day on the docket, with cart racing at noon, a mannequin model competition where participants can dress up the mannequin however they wanted and other fun activities.

Vendors sold local goods, musicians played on the street and there was plenty of good food to go around.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip