Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee with some of these festive activities

MILWAUKEE — It was a busy weekend in Milwaukee celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and there are more festivities yet to come on Monday. An inflatable pub, bagpipers and Irish dancers will keep the party going on St. Patrick's Day.

Milwaukee Public Market

Artist Rendering submitted

Monday is the last day to stop by the Inflatable Irish Pub at the Milwaukee Public Market. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk, just west of Broadway.

Enjoy a “festive selection of drinks” including Guinness on tap, green Miller Lite, and St. Paul Fish Company’s famous margarita turned green.

“St. Paul Fish Company and our beloved Palapa ‘Tiki’ Bar have always been places for amazing food, good drinks, and great company,” said Patrick Nedobeck of St. Paul Fish Company. “This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re taking that to the next level by creating a one-of-a-kind experience that lets guests embrace the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at one of their favorite destinations in the city.”

Bagpipers will take the stage from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., and Frogwater will perform from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the celebration will benefit CelticMKE, an organization that promotes and celebrates all aspects of Irish, Irish American, and Celtic cultures, including Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Head inside the Milwaukee Public Market for more themed offerings, including Reuben sandwiches from David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, and Foltz Family Market.

David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon will be serving up a festive Spiked Leprechaun Milkshake. Freese’s Candy Shoppe and C. Adam’s Bakery will also offer holiday treats.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Market website.

Trinity Irish Dancers

TMJ4

The Trinity Irish Dancers will perform across the city to help “paint the town green for St. Patrick’s Day.”

For more than 40 years, the Trinity Irish Dancers have been a Wisconsin institution, including dancers ages 4 to 18. In the month of March alone, the group, which includes more than 600 dancers from across Wisconsin and Illinois, will perform over 400 shows.

St. Patrick’s Day performances in Milwaukee will be held at:



11:15 a.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub Tosa, 10842 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa

Noon at Leff’s Lucky Town, 7208 W. State St., Wauwatosa

2:15 p.m. at Matty’s Bar & Grille, 14460 College Ave., New Berlin

3 p.m. at AJ O’Brady’s, N88W16495 Main St., Menomonee Falls

4 p.m. at Moran’s Irish Pub, 912 Milwaukee Ave., Milwaukee

4 p.m. at Bub’s Irish Pub, N116W16218 Main St., Germantown

5 p.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub, 142 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

5:15 p.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub Tosa, 10842 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa

5:30 p.m. at Trinity Three Pubs, 25 E. Juneau, Milwaukee

6 p.m. at O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill, 338 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

For more information, visit the Trinity Irish Dance Academy website.

Moran’s Pub in South Milwaukee

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Kickoff Party happening in downtown Milwaukee

Moran’s Pub in South Milwaukee is celebrating its 30th anniversary year with its biggest St. Patrick’s Day party so far.

Doors will open at 7 a.m., with music from the MKE Bagpiper and DJ Brian Damage beginning at 9 a.m.

A traditional Irish session will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Party Marty from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Trinity Irish Dancers will perform at 4 p.m., and the Kinsella Irish Dance Academy will perform at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Moran’s Pub’s website.

