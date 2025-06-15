Watch Now
Celebrate Father's Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo; Dads get free admission

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a way to celebrate a dad in your life? Treat him to a day at the Zoo!

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission to fathers this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15. Parking and regular attraction fees still apply.

Fathers get in free, thanks to Prairie Farms Dairy, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Zoo goers will have the opportunity to meet some of the Zoo’s animal dads, including Bactrian camel Stan, De Brazza’s monkey Hugo, and many others.

Camels Leilani and Stan in 2023 - 0040639 E.jpg

While at the Zoo, don’t forget to bring Dad by the Summer Exhibit: Exploration Dinosaur. Explore prehistoric life with bones, teeth, and more from dinosaurs like the T. Rex and Triceratops. Take Dad through more than 20 full-sized and scientifically accurate animatronic displays.

Exploration Dinosaur is $4 per person, after regular admission.

Visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website for more information.

