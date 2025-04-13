Celebrate 414 Day with Milwaukee County Parks

Milwaukee County Parks has announced a series of special offers and events to celebrate 414 Day. 414 Day is Monday, April 14.

Activities and special deals will be offered across Milwaukee.

Free water exercise classes will be offered at Noyes Pool at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon on 414 Day. Click here to plan your visit.

Hit the ice over at Wilson Ice Arena. On Milwaukee Day, skate admission is just $4.14. Show off your ice moves from noon until 3 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Explore the Mitchell Park Domes for just $4.14! Spend time wandering around tropical jungles and arid deserts while learning about the diverse plant life housed in the iconic domes. The Floral Dome will not be open for 414 Day. Interested in learning more? Click here.

Jump into spring and visit the Boerner Botanical Gardens. Guests will enjoy pre-season admission for only $4.14. Click here for more information.

Free 414 Day stickers will be available at select facilities while supplies last. Locations are listed below:

Dr Martin Luther King Community Center

Kosciuszko Community Center

Mitchell Park "Domes" Horticultural Conservatory

Milwaukee County Parks Administration

Wilson Recreation Center

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Noyes Pool

Milwaukee County Parks

Milwaukee County Parks will also be holding a digital giveaway for 414 Day. Follow them on Facebook andInstagram and enter to win.

