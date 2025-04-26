Celebrate 20 years of Chill on the Hill this season, lineup announced

Chill on the Hill, hosted by The Bay View Neighborhood Association in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, will celebrate 20 years of music and community this season.

Chill on the Hill is held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. The 2025 season will begin on Tuesday, June 3, and will run weekly until Tuesday, August 26. Each show will start at 6:30 p.m.

The space between the Band Chalet and Vine Beer Garden will continue to be used for those who are chilling. Park Road will be closed between Howell Ave. and Idaho St. on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors. Food trucks will open at 5 p.m. each Tuesday.

“The BVNA is very proud to be the producer of Chill on the Hill for the last 20 years, and looks forward to many more years at the Chalet,” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “This year we are featuring musicians who have been a part of our history, so they are all familiar faces.”

Here it is! 2025 Chill on the Hill lineup:

June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind

June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles

June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew

July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary

July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers

July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon

July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend

July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet

Aug 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely

Aug 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew

Aug 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate

Aug 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena

