CAUGHT ON CAM: MKE woman convicted of battery of officer, retail theft after intense Wauwatosa mall incident

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was caught stealing from a Sephora at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and then assaulted a police officer during her arrest, newly released body camera footage shows.

TMJ4 acquired the footage via our partners at Midwest Safety.

Charlee Chappell, 31, was inside the Sephora on Dec. 3, 2023, when a loss prevention worker spotted her placing items into her newborn's stroller before leaving the store without paying. The worker caught up with Chappell and asked her to return to the store.

Wauwatosa police were on scene for backup. When Chappell was asked to go to the back of the store, she tossed the stolen products onto the counter and tried to go around it to avoid the back room.

Watch: MKE woman convicted of battery of officer, retail theft after intense Wauwatosa mall incident

MKE woman convicted of battery of officer, retail theft after intense Wauwatosa mall incident

Officers told Chappell she was under arrest for retail theft. The situation then escalated as Chappell resisted.

During a struggle, the arresting officer's body camera was knocked off her uniform. Chappell struck the officer on the head and took her taser after it failed to subdue her.

Additional Wauwatosa officers arrived shortly after. Chappell was charged with battery of an officer and retail theft for stealing nearly $900 worth of goods.

Chappell was also seen with Davoughna Haley, 35, who was charged with misdemeanor retail theft.

Both women were found guilty. Haley was sentenced to one year of probation instead of nine months in the reintegration center. Chappell was sentenced to three years of probation instead of a prison and parole term totaling three and a half years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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