Catholic Memorial High School hoping to take home football State Championship at Camp Randall

TMJ4, Sydni Eure The bus that will take the Catholic Memorial Crusaders to the Wisconsin football championships.

The Catholic Memorial High School football team in Waukesha will face Notre Dame in the Division Three match-up Friday at 10:00 a.m.

It was a very exciting morning for the Crusaders. The team was sent off in style. Family members and classmates woke up early to cheer the team as they loaded the buses and were given a police escort to Camp Randall.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Fans show up to send off the Catholic Memorial Crusaders.

Family members stood by with hand made signs, t-shirts and cowbells. Parents shared how excited they were to see the team play.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Community cheers on Catholic Memorial Crusaders as they head to State Championships

Soon after the team’s coach buses rolled out, several buses full of student fans followed behind. All eager to cheer on the team from the stands.

