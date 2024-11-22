Catholic Memorial High School hoping to take home football State Championship at Camp Randall

Three teams in our area will compete for a state football title at Camp Randall in Madison.
The Catholic Memorial High School football team in Waukesha will face Notre Dame in the Division Three match-up Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Watch: Catholic Memorial Crusaders head to Camp Randall for State Championship game.
It was a very exciting morning for the Crusaders. The team was sent off in style. Family members and classmates woke up early to cheer the team as they loaded the buses and were given a police escort to Camp Randall.
Family members stood by with hand made signs, t-shirts and cowbells. Parents shared how excited they were to see the team play.
Soon after the team’s coach buses rolled out, several buses full of student fans followed behind. All eager to cheer on the team from the stands.
