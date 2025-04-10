Career and Resource Fair comes to Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and community partners will host a Career and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall Rotunda.

As part of the event, attendees will be able to participate in breakout sessions where they will learn about the functions of various city departments and how to apply for available career opportunities, among other information.

Mock interviews will take place throughout the event. Attendees can go through an interview process with city staff and receive feedback.

Attendees will also be able to create an account with DirectConnectMKE, the City’s interactive social media mobile accessible platform, to connect them to jobs that align with their interests and experience and access information on job training and job support

The event is free to the public.

For those driving to the event, there are a limited number of prepaid parking vouchers available for the 1000 North Water Street Parking Garage (entrance is located at 1001 N Market Street).

For more information and to RSVP, visit the City's website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip