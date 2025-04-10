Career and Resource Fair comes to Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and community partners will host a Career and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall Rotunda.
As part of the event, attendees will be able to participate in breakout sessions where they will learn about the functions of various city departments and how to apply for available career opportunities, among other information.
Mock interviews will take place throughout the event. Attendees can go through an interview process with city staff and receive feedback.
Attendees will also be able to create an account with DirectConnectMKE, the City’s interactive social media mobile accessible platform, to connect them to jobs that align with their interests and experience and access information on job training and job support
The event is free to the public.
For those driving to the event, there are a limited number of prepaid parking vouchers available for the 1000 North Water Street Parking Garage (entrance is located at 1001 N Market Street).
For more information and to RSVP, visit the City's website.
