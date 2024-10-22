Canvassers are fighting over valuable votes in Milwaukee County two weeks out from the election

MILWAUKEE — In a swing state like Wisconsin, sometimes it's not about winning or losing a district, but about how much you win or lose by.

In Milwaukee County, the GOP is hoping to shrink the Democrat's lead from the 2020 election.

The strategy for both parties is to be on the ground in this crucial time.

"We are counting down, every day must be prioritized into what is the big focus," Said Hilario Deleon, the Milwaukee County GOP chairman. "How are we going to ensure that we lose by less in areas like Milwaukee County in general, Dane County, Brown County, it’s by getting out here and connecting with the actual voters in these communities. Areas that may feel like they may be forgotten."

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones spent time following Deleon as he was canvassing in South Milwaukee, knocking on doors, and connecting with potential voters.

In 2020, President Joe Biden carried 69% of votes cast in the county. President Donald Trump had only 29%.

Flipping Milwaukee from blue to red would be a tall task, but the GOP is focused on a smaller goal.

"If we increase our voter percentage, even by a few points from 2020 just a couple points, sometimes that's all it takes to win Wisconsin," Deleon said.

In the state as a whole, Biden won by less than a percentage point in 2020. Just a few thousand votes in key counties can flip the state.

"The best way to campaign is to campaign like you're one vote behind," said Luc Gagnon, a GOP Canvasser.

But the Harris Campaign isn't being complacent. They say they've knocked on a million doors in the state since Harris announced her campaign.

Sabrina Jordan has helped get them there.

"Canvassing is probably the biggest activity because you're talking to people face to face, you're knocking on doors," Jordan said.

She says the campaign's main focus in the last two weeks is to make sure voters get to the polls. They hope to preserve and even grow the lead they enjoyed in 2020.

Jordan's strategy is to tell the story of how she went from being a non-voter to working for the campaign.

"I can tell you, that's been very, very effective when you can relate to people in a real way and they know that you're not just selling to them," Jordan said.

