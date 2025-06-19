Cancer survivors conquer triathlons through Aurora Health Care's Team Phoenix program in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Cancer survivors in Wisconsin are proving they can overcome any challenge by training for triathlons through Aurora Health Care's Team Phoenix program.

Sonja Mastilovic, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, is preparing for her first triathlon after joining the supportive community of survivors.

"When they tell you you have cancer, your whole world falls apart," Mastilovic said.

In 2020, Mastilovic was one of over 5,000 people in Wisconsin who received a breast cancer diagnosis.

"Overwhelming, scary, your life flashes in front of your eyes. I thought, 'oh my god, am I going to see my children grow up, finish school, get married,'" Mastilovic said.

For Mastilovic, cancer was an isolating experience, which makes her current journey with Team Phoenix so meaningful. Through Aurora Health Care, the system that helped her beat cancer, she found a new family.

Team Phoenix brings together women cancer survivors to train for and compete in triathlons, providing both friendship and a new challenge to overcome.

"When you come to the practice, it feels like a big giant hug," Mastilovic said.

Jolie Semancik, Mastilovic's mentor, has been with her since she first started training when she was too afraid to get on the bike trails.

"Yes, we survived cancer, but we are also now women who are redefined. We can now do different things, we can do hard things," Semancik said.

Now just weeks away from the big event on July 27, Semancik reflects on Mastilovic's progress.

"I'm extremely proud of her, I'm very proud of her," Semancik said.

For Mastilovic, who has already beaten the hardest battle of her life, she's ready for life's next challenge.

"I'm confident, and I can do this, and I'm proud of myself," Mastilovic said.

