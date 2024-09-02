Call for artists: The Office of African American Affairs is looking for art to decorate their new space

MILWAUKEE — Painters, sculptors, photographers and everything in between, the Office of African American Affairs asks local artists to submit their work for display at the new space opening on W. Fond du Lac Ave.

All mediums are accepted, as long as they capture the African American experience and historical moments of Milwaukee.

The work must be original and ready for installation when it is submitted.

Each artist can submit up to three different pieces. The submission needs to include a high-quality image of the work with the dimensions listed. Artists also must submit an artist statement that is no longer than 250 words.

If selected, the OAAA will get in touch after the submission deadline, and the work will be on display for a minimum of six months.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, October 15.

Submissions can be emailed to: khalif.rainey2@milwaukee.gov with "Building Art Submission" in the subject line.

For more information click here.

