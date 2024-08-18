Burglary and shooting hospitalize Menomonee Falls resident with 'serious injuries'

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A burglary in a Menomonee Falls suburb ended with a resident shot with non-fatal but "serious injuries" early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

At least two suspects broke into a home on the W136 N6000 block of Weyer Farm Dr. in an attempted burglary. A victim inside was shot after confronting the suspects.

MFPD and the Menomonee Falls Fire Department responded to the scene at about 2:40 a.m. and treated the victim at the home. After treatment by paramedics, the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the area for the suspects but did not find anyone.

The case was turned over to detectives to lead the investigation — which is still in its early stages and is ongoing.

Police will continue to search the neighborhood and follow up on leads, according to the release.

If anyone has information or video of the incident please call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip