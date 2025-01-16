Bucks to host 'Bucks In Ink' tattoo event at Fiserv Forum today

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will host a "Bucks In Ink" flash event featuring local tattoo artists Thursday in the atrium of Fiserv Forum.

Local tattoo artists will be on-site to give permanent tattoos to registered fans, using artwork inspired by Bucks basketball, the city of Milwaukee, and the 2025 NBA All-Star Game host city of San Francisco, according to a press release.

The free event kicks off at noon and runs until 2 p.m., with limited spots available. The tattoos will be done by artists from Good Land Tattoo, Black Dawn Tattoo, and Xolo Tattoo Studio.

Interested participants must register in advance by filling out this form.

Fans are also invited to visit the 'Bucks In Ink' temporary tattoo parlor at home games through Jan. 19. The parlor is open at Section 218 through halftime of each game.

Voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is open now through Jan. 20. You can vote once per day here.

Each vote counts as three on Friday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 20.

