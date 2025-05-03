Bucks' Damian Lillard's surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon is a success

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard had surgery Friday to repair the left Achilles tendon he tore Sunday in a playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks said the surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, was successful.

Lillard was helped off the court midway through the first quarter of the Bucks’ 129-103 loss in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series with the Pacers. The Bucks announced Monday that the seven-time all-NBA guard had torn his Achilles tendon.

The Bucks played without Lillard in Game 5 on Tuesday and lost 119-118 in overtime at Indiana, enabling the Pacers to clinch the best-of-seven series.

Lillard played three games in that series as he made a remarkably fast return from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.

After missing the Bucks' last 14 regular-season games, Lillard was taken off blood-thinning medication and cleared to resume full basketball activity. Lillard missed Game 1 of the Pacers series to work his way back and then returned in Game 2.

Lillard, 34, ranked 10th in the NBA in scoring (24.9) and assists (7.1) this season while earning his ninth All-Star Game selection.

