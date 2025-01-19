Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. coat drive comes to end, donations delivered

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. delivered the donations from his coat drive, where he collected cold-weather clothes before Bucks games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bitterly cold weather is ahead, with temperatures expected in the negatives. Schools contemplate closures Tuesday and some cities, like Racine, canceled trash collection due to the cold.
"We all know how frigid it can get in Milwaukee," said Jamar Wills, director of community relations at the Pieper-Hillside Boys and Girls Club. "It is imperative to provide young people with basic necessities that we take for granted."
Jackson donated the coats, hats, gloves and scarves to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee Saturday, and the coats were given out to those in need.
At the dropoff, Jackson played games like foosball and took pictures with his fans.
