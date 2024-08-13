Bublr Bikes offering free rides to the polls during Wisconsin Primary

Bublr Bikes is making it easy to travel to your polling location Tuesday.

To help get you to the voting booth, Bublr is offering free 30 minute rides.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge stopped by the Bublr station at Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee to chat with Laura Bogler and learn more about the program. She's the executive director at Bublr.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Laura Bogler is the executive director of Bublr Bikes.

"Just [choose] 'buy a pass.' You're going to select whatever bike. $25 cents per minute and this is where it's going to have me put in a credit card," Bogler demonstrated.

You'll have to put in your credit card information to get to the final purchase screen, but you won't be charged. You'll have the free option.

And if you don't have a credit card, just call Bublr and they'll get you set up.

Symone let a few people walking around downtown Milwaukee know about the free deal. Here's what they thought about it:

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Danielle Rodriguez lives downtown.

"It's wonderful," said Danielle Rodriguez, who lives downtown. "What a great way to get people to come out across the city."

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Linda Koenig rides a bike several times a week.

"I think everybody needs to vote," said Linda Koenig, who bikes several times a week. "If they hang back and don't vote then they have no say in what's going on."

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Todd Radmanovic works in downtown Milwaukee.

"Anything to get people down to vote is a good thing," said Todd Radmanovic, who works downtown.

Depending on the Bublr station you use, some kiosk screens may be taped off. Unfortunately, Bogler says Bublr had 39 bikes vandalized or stolen at 14 different stations last month.

If you're trying to rent a bike from a station with a broken kiosk, Bogler suggests using the app instead.

