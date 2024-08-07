Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Bublr Bikes offering free 30-minute rides on August 13 to encourage people to vote

The 30-minute free bike rides will be available on August 13, the date of Wisconsin’s primary election.
Bublr Bike Share surpasses 100k Rides
TMJ4 News
Bublr Bike Share surpasses 100k Rides
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Bublr Bikes is offering free 30-minute bike rides on August 13 to encourage people to get out and vote!

Bublr bikes promo

No code is required to take advantage of the offer, according to an emailed statement from a Bublr spokesperson on Wednesday.

Election deadlines

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

August 13 is the date of Wisconsin’s primary election.

There will be races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state Assembly, along with county races on ballots. There are also two statewide referendum questions on the ballot.

The deadline for most electors to request absentee ballots is on Aug. 8.

Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5:00 p.m. on August 9, 2024. Find your Municipal Clerk’s Contact Information here.

Voters can register to vote at their polling place on election day, August 13. You can find your polling place here.

For more information, click here.

Bublr bikes

According to Bublr, the e-bikes have a battery-powered motor that helps riders pedal up to 15 mph.

Bublr Bike Share surpasses 100k Rides

To find a Bublr station near you, visit the Bublr Bikes website.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee