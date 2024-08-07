Bublr Bikes offering free 30-minute rides on August 13 to encourage people to vote

MILWAUKEE — Bublr Bikes is offering free 30-minute bike rides on August 13 to encourage people to get out and vote!
No code is required to take advantage of the offer, according to an emailed statement from a Bublr spokesperson on Wednesday.
Election deadlines
August 13 is the date of Wisconsin’s primary election.
There will be races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state Assembly, along with county races on ballots. There are also two statewide referendum questions on the ballot.
The deadline for most electors to request absentee ballots is on Aug. 8.
Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5:00 p.m. on August 9, 2024. Find your Municipal Clerk’s Contact Information here.
Voters can register to vote at their polling place on election day, August 13. You can find your polling place here.
For more information, click here.
Bublr bikes
According to Bublr, the e-bikes have a battery-powered motor that helps riders pedal up to 15 mph.
To find a Bublr station near you, visit the Bublr Bikes website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.