Brown's five-touchdown performance leads Hamilton over Marshall 52-26

MILWAUKEE — Hamilton wide receiver, Latayvious Brown, put on a show scoring five touchdowns and leading Milwaukee Hamilton over Milwaukee Marshall 52-26.

Marshall scored first in the game as running back Jason Dennis broke through the line, making the score 7-0.

But Hamilton struck right back going up 8-7 as Malachi Whitelaw snuck in the touchdown and two-point conversion.

Dennis put Marshall back up 14-8 with another rushing touchdown, but that's when Brown broke out. He broke multiple tackles in the backfield rushing over 50 yards for the score.

The half ended with Hamilton 24-20.

Brown scored three other touchdowns on the ground, and another on special teams before it was all over.



