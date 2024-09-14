Brown's five-touchdown performance leads Hamilton over Marshall 52-26

MILWAUKEE — Hamilton wide receiver, Latayvious Brown, put on a show scoring five touchdowns and leading Milwaukee Hamilton over Milwaukee Marshall 52-26.
Marshall scored first in the game as running back Jason Dennis broke through the line, making the score 7-0.
But Hamilton struck right back going up 8-7 as Malachi Whitelaw snuck in the touchdown and two-point conversion.
Dennis put Marshall back up 14-8 with another rushing touchdown, but that's when Brown broke out. He broke multiple tackles in the backfield rushing over 50 yards for the score.
The half ended with Hamilton 24-20.
Brown scored three other touchdowns on the ground, and another on special teams before it was all over.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.