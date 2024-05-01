Brown Deer student represents state as '2024 Youth of the Year'

MILWAUKEE — An outstanding Brown Deer High School senior is representing the state of Wisconsin as the 2024 "Youth of the Year".

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) is like a second home to Loren Muwonge.

A year and a half ago, she lost her mother, and her grades suffered. One of her lifelines was the BGCGM.

"I was worried because I was failing nearly all of my classes," Muwonge said. " But with the support of the Boys and Girls Clubs, I was able to still maintain a 4.1 GPA."

With her treasure of talent and potential, her mentors worked with her on essay writing, interviewing, time management life skills, and overall unwavering support.

Muwonge will now advance to the regional competition. It’s the BGCGM's highest honor.

Muwonge has career aspirations of becoming Wisconsin's first African American State Senator. She's also active in her church and works to promote a more positive narrative around Milwaukee youth.

"If you want better for yourself, align yourself and surround yourself with people who want better for you too," Muwonge said. "And know that just because somebody may have the best intentions for you, doesn't mean that aligns with your intentions in the things that you value."

Muwonge will be heading to college to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia in the Fall.

