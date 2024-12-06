Brown Deer Farmers Market returns for Winter Pop-Up-Market this evening

VILLAGE OF BROWN DEER, Wis. — Bundle up and join the Brown Deer Farmers Market tonight for its first-ever Winter Pop-Up Market!

Some of your favorite summer vendors (listed below) are back to bring holiday cheer at the original Brown Deer Garden.

Stop by between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to find unique gifts and goodies for everyone on your list. The market will also accept EBT/SNAP and Milwaukee Market Match. Visit the information table to get your tokens and match coupons.

Vendors accepting EBT/SNAP:

EBT/SNAP tokens can be used with Breadsmith, Hundred Acre, Kooky Kanner, Our Farm, The Swahili Mom, and Whispering Hills Bees & Shrooms.

Vendors accepting match coupons:

Hundred Acres, Our Farm, and Whispering Hills will also be accepting Match coupons.

Featured vendors:

-Breadsmith of Whitefish Bay

-Brown Deer Public Library

-EcoArt

-Elsa’s Everything

-Goth and Green

-Hundred Acres

-Jobea Bakes

-Kooky Kanner

-Magpie’s Gourmet Dog Treats

-North Shore Health Department

-Our Farm

-Rashy Crafts

-Ruby’s Wildside

-The Swahili Mom

-Whispering Hills Bees & Shrooms

Brown Deer Garden is located at 8725 N Deerwood Dr, Brown Deer, WI 53209.

