Brown Deer Farmers Market returns for Winter Pop-Up-Market this evening

VILLAGE OF BROWN DEER, Wis. — Bundle up and join the Brown Deer Farmers Market tonight for its first-ever Winter Pop-Up Market!
Some of your favorite summer vendors (listed below) are back to bring holiday cheer at the original Brown Deer Garden.
Stop by between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to find unique gifts and goodies for everyone on your list. The market will also accept EBT/SNAP and Milwaukee Market Match. Visit the information table to get your tokens and match coupons.
Vendors accepting EBT/SNAP:
EBT/SNAP tokens can be used with Breadsmith, Hundred Acre, Kooky Kanner, Our Farm, The Swahili Mom, and Whispering Hills Bees & Shrooms.
Vendors accepting match coupons:
Hundred Acres, Our Farm, and Whispering Hills will also be accepting Match coupons.
Featured vendors:
-Breadsmith of Whitefish Bay
-Brown Deer Public Library
-EcoArt
-Elsa’s Everything
-Goth and Green
-Hundred Acres
-Jobea Bakes
-Kooky Kanner
-Magpie’s Gourmet Dog Treats
-North Shore Health Department
-Our Farm
-Rashy Crafts
-Ruby’s Wildside
-The Swahili Mom
-Whispering Hills Bees & Shrooms
Brown Deer Garden is located at 8725 N Deerwood Dr, Brown Deer, WI 53209.
