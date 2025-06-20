Brother, sister, mother charged in death of Milwaukee woman shot near King and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — The brother, sister, and mother of a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman fatally shot near King and Vliet earlier this week have been criminally charged in her death.

Friends say Ashley Hudson was standing on Vliet Street near King Drive late on June 16 when she was shot by a gunman who then fled the scene, leaving her on the sidewalk to die.

Previous coverage: Friends mourn death of Ashley Hudson:

Friends say Ashley Hudson was the 29-year-old killed near King Drive late Monday night

A criminal complaint alleges that shooter was 15-year-old Hezile J. Frison, Hudson's brother. Frison has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

The criminal complaint details what Hezile told investigators when he was questioned:

"When told that his sister was dead, he replied, 'What’s that got to do with me?' When

asked if he was sorry that he killed her, he said, 'No, I’m just ready to do the time since I did the crime.' When the detective commented that the defendant really didn’t care, the defendant said, 'Man, f*** her!'"

21-year-old Aaliyah Frison, Hudson's sister, was charged with one count of aggravated battery as party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon.

48-year-old Tara Hudson, Ashley Hudson's mother, was charged with one count of obstructing an officer.

The criminal complaint says that according to an eyewitness, Aaliyah and another unnamed woman were upset with Ashley over social media posts. Video footage provided to detectives shows two women beating Ashley with bats.

Eventually Ashley pulled a knife "as if to keep the batterers at bay," the complaint says. That's when Hezile is accused of grabbing a handgun and shooting her from about six feet away.

"[The shooter] put it up to her, and she said, 'Don't shoot me' and he shot her," said Analyssa Thompson, a friend of the victim. "She stumbled all the way over here, and she fell on the floor, and she just like she just sat there shaking, and it wasn't fair to her."

Thompson described Hudson as a mother and someone she always relied on.

"We always played spades together, we would play cards, we'd play Uno, we'd just hang out. Ashley was just always there for me," Thompson said.

Hezile faces life in prison if convicted. Aaliyah Frison faces up to 11 years in prison. Tara Hudson could face up to 9 years in prison.

