Brewers star outfielder Jackson Chourio placed on injured list with left-hand fracture

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, star outfielder Jackson Chourio has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand fracture.

Officials with the Brewers say the injury happened on March 4 in an exhibition game with Venezuela vs. the Nationals in West Palm Beach, Florida.

They say Chourio was hit by a pitch thrown by Clayton Beeter during that game.

Related: A look at new Brewers merch available this season:

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According to the Brewers, Chourio experienced discomfort after the game, and an MRI revealed a small hairline fracture at the base of his 3rd metacarpal.

Chourio won't be playing on Opening Day in the game against the White Sox.

The Brewers say he is expected to recover from the injury in 2-4 weeks.

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Kidd works with the Brewers grounds crew

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