Brewers release new details on outdoor plaza project

The Milwaukee Brewers have released new details and renderings for the outdoor plaza coming to American Family Field.

Officials with the Brewers say UW Credit Union Plaza will be a free, open-access space on game days. They say it's designed to extend the ballpark experience beyond the gates while celebrating the Brewers, Milwaukee, and the state of Wisconsin.

“The UW Credit Union Plaza allows us to amplify one of the best fan experiences in all of baseball,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “This project builds on the entertainment culture that already exists outside our ballpark – from tailgating to gathering with friends and family. This reflects our commitment to creating spaces that feel uniquely Milwaukee and unmistakably Wisconsin.”

Plans for the plaza include an authentic Wisconsin beer garden and a performance stage that will host pregame activities, theme night celebrations, and live music.

It also includes an area for kids, with a playground and a mini golf course.

Milwaukee Brewers UW Credit Union Plaza rendering

“In Wisconsin, game day is more than the innings we watch from the stands; it's often a full-day event,” said UW Credit Union President and CEO Paul Kundert. "This gathering space is designed to create a more connected, immersive ballpark experience that honors the Club's Wisconsin roots. It may have our name on it, but it belongs to the fans."

The UW Credit Union Plaza is expected to open to the public in June 2026.

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