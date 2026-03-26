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Brewers release cable channel lineup for this season

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The Milwaukee Brewers have released their cable channel lineup for this season.

Brewers release cable channel lineup

You can watch on Xfinity channel 1253, Spectrum channels 319 or 469, DIRECTV channel 670, Fubo, or AT&T U-verse channel 1743.

You can also watch by subscribing to Brewers.tv.

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