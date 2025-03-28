Brewers preview 2025 theme nights

MILWAUKEE — The Home Opener for the Milwaukee Brewers is Monday. With the new season comes a new theme-night schedule, including all new themes as well as returning favorites.

This year’s theme nights include:

April 3: Hockey Night - Get a hockey-style hooded sweatshirt.

April 18: Peanuts Night - Ticket includes Franklin bobblehead.

May 16: Star Wars Night – Get a limited-edition Jedi Jackson Chourio bobblehead.

June 14: Tropical Day – Get a Brewers-branded tropical hat.

July 25: Pokemon Go Day – Take home Brewers-branded Pokemon Go t-shirt.

Aug. 10: Sesame Street Day – Ticket includes Big Bird bobblehead.

Sept. 3: Bark at the Park – Dogs are invited to attend the game with their human companions. Dog tickets must be purchased and include a portable pet water bowl. Each game ticket includes a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Sept. 18: College Night – College students are invited to take a study break and enjoy a concession credit with ticket purchase.

Sept. 26: Harry Potter Night – Receive a limited-edition beanie with ticket purchase.



For more information, visit the Brewers website.

