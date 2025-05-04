Brewers partner with J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard for new ‘Grand Slamber’ pilot beer

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced, in partnership with J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, the release of an exclusive pilot beer.

‘Grand Slamber,’ brewed onsite at American Family Field and named by a Brewers Front Office employee, is an Amber Ale with caramel malts. Drinkers can expect a malty sweetness balanced out by light grapefruit hop aromas.

The Brewers brew, released Friday, May 2, is available on tap and in 32 oz. crowlers that are available for purchase on non-game days.

The beer will be available throughout the 2025 Brewers season. Fans can enjoy the ‘Grand Slamber’ and other special brews, along with the full menu of Leinenkugel beer offerings, and a menu of delicious foods from the scratch kitchen at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard located at American Family Field.

Check out J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard's websitefor the full list of available beverages.

