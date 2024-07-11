MILWAUKEE — According to the Historic Brewers Hill Association, HBHA, a warehouse in the neighborhood will host the Republican National Convention after-parties all next week.

HBHA says those parties will occur from Sunday to Thursday. On Sunday the party is from 5 pm to 8 pm but for the rest of the week, the parties go from 10 pm to 3 am.

"I first learned about it on Monday, and we were told security is going to be starting there on Friday, so that is very short notice," said Kristine Bantz.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Kristine Bantz has lived in Brewers Hill for 5 years, she says she’s frustrated that the neighborhood just found out about the RNC after-party held at Buffum and Brown. She says the parties could attract protesting which would would be concerning in the residential neighborhood.

Bantz has lived in the neighborhood for five years and as a mother to a young kid, she's not excited about the nightly parties in the residential neighborhood.

"I'm a little nervous I don't know what's going to happen here," Bantz said.

Bantz says that's a sentiment that is felt throughout the neighborhood.

VIDEO: Brewers Hill residents frustrated with RNC Warehouse after party

TMJ4 reached out to the development company that owns the building, I-CAP, but they declined to speak to us for the story.

HBHA says there will be 24-hour security at the scene starting on Friday and N Buffum between Brown and Reservoir.

That's something most neighbors didn't know until this week.

"There's a lot of hurt and a lot of hurt feelings that nobody told anybody in the neighborhood anything before this past Monday," Bantz said.

Another neighbor, Rebecca Kleeman says she worries about possible protests that can result because of the parties. She's also upset at how long the parties will last.

"I was pretty frustrated if I'm being honest," Kleeman said. "I work in the morning, 10 pm to 3 am is a sleep time."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Rebecca Kleeman lives in Brewers Hill and she’s upset that no one in the city gave notice to the residents of Brewers Hill about the RNC warehouse party that is being held in the neighborhood

She's also frustrated with the lack of notice from the City of Milwaukee.

TMJ4 reached out to the Department of Public Works, which is responsible for street closures. They said, that because no one lives on the block that will be closed down, no notice was required.

TMJ4 also reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services and they said the Temporary Occupancy Certificate the building applied for to be able to host these parties does not require a notification.

"The fact that someone has signed off on this that knows the city of Milwaukee and knows Brewers Hill shows a real lack of respect for us as residents and that was pretty apparent in this case," Kleeman said.

